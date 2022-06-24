Oklahoma is very good at elections.
We are better than most states.
It’s almost funny when Oklahoma politicians talk about election integrity or security or any of the nonsense that tries to tap into conspiracy as a way to stir up engagement.
That’s the part we tend to miss, when you see the funny bills about whatever goofy thing is trending, or people just trying to capitalize on a movement based on pure anger.
The engagement economy means that even if something is despised, its popularity or infamy can generate publicity.
But, our elections?
They’re secure.
They’re efficient.
They’re legit.
Oklahoma’s Election Board does a good job. Payne County’s Election Board does a good job. Our local poll workers are very good volunteers who understand the rules.
Keep that in mind if someone gins up a revolution or mob because they don’t like the results. It’s hard to imagine anyone who would do that, seeing as how our elections are so secure, but you never know.
Thank you to our Election Board. And thanks to our volunteers at the polls.
Vote Tuesday.
