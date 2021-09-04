Doing something has to be better than nothing, right?
We don’t know when, if or how many patients might need to be treated in tents outside Stillwater Medical Center, but we’re glad we’re taking what precautions we can.
Still, that scene should shock us if not outright scare us into a little more action, shouldn’t it? It’s not normal.
While not all of are medical staffing issues are COVID-19 related, the virus impacts almost every aspect of our medical infrastructure. COVID-19 patients take longer to treat, spending more time in hospitals beds than the average patient.
People swear up and down they don’t need the vaccine because they have “natural immunity” or that they “fear only God,” but when worse comes to worst and the specter of death is in front of them how many turn down a hospital bed?
Does it help when the governor basically says, “well we’ve made vaccines available, what else are we supposed to do?”
So much more.
Stop claiming that following rules specific to a public health crisis is a slippery slope to Socialism. If that were the case, it would have happened a long time ago.
We’re glad local leadership is reacting appropriately, but we can always do more.
The basis for an Aug. 27 Norman Transcript article we shared in our pages, was that “even moderate restrictions on the size of gatherings and any level of mask requirements can slow a spike of COVID cases if the measures are implemented at the right time.”
If the experts are right, people wear cloth over their face and save lives, if they are wrong, people wore cloth over their face.
Until the hospital crisis is over and until community spread is lower, we need businesses to require masks indoors, we need our schools to find whatever way they can to require masks indoors. We’d like to see City Council make the leap, and we’re sorry if that means the same 15 protesters show up at Council meetings or write mean things on our Facebook feed.
And, we know it may be worse. They may act out. But we have to act in the best interest of the entire community.
