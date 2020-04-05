Stillwater’s stepping up.
We used that as sort of an innocuous, frivolous headline to accompany the stories about acts of kindness. It sort of sounds like branding for a fitness initiate, maybe it has been it at some point. But, it kind of works for a lot of things.
We’ve written before that no one can say for sure what the future will hold. The future we’d like to see is one that has developed a vaccine (that people take seriously, because if there’s one thing we’d like to have as a silver lining in all of this is for people to start taking vaccines more seriously), developed a treatment that can attack the virus and developed a strong, national pandemic response.
We’re all writing that future right now. Yes, children alive now will someday grow old and talk about this time with a different outlook, and maybe the kind of reverence you earn by overcoming hardship.
We’ve certainly done that before. Tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires – we can circle all of that within a 20-mile radius in just the last three years. This is new, this is different, but it can be attacked with our same spirit of perseverance. The same temerity, bolstered by faith, that makes us look at all obstacles as a temporary inconvenience.
With that in mind, our legacies will be defined by who steps up to the challenge. Those steps don’t have to be gigantic, they can be acts of kindness, and they will be remembered incredibly fondly.
Like, “My mom and I sewed 100s of masks back then,” or “We used to mow my neighbor’s lawn every week,” and for the digital age, “My family and I learned from YouTube how to give each other haircuts,” or maybe “I ended up cooking breakfast for my little brother everyday.”
It isn’t prideful to want our actions to reflect how we want to be remembered. It’s how we inspire future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.