Oklahoma lawmakers were celebrating the legislation drafted to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds as a nonpartisan victory.
It was over a year’s worth of planning.
Gov. Kevin Stitt then vetoed three bills because, according to his veto message, he thought the money better spent elsewhere.
He vetoed $6 million that would have built nine emergency operation centers, $8.19 million for OETA to upgrade emergency altering communications and $10 million to the Oklahoma Arts Council to distribute money to nonprofits.
Some of his reasoning was the money that could have gone to these projects “be used for infrastructure and water projects and long-term strategic investments that will change the trajectory of the state.”
The legislation approved more than $310 million for water projects.
They had consensus on a lot of the spending. That just doesn’t happen in Oklahoma.
ARPA funds around the state are being used to strengthen infrastructure and communications, but that money is also meant to assist organizations that lost out on fundraising opportunities due to the pandemic. That’s why the nonprofits applied. It’s not “special interest.” It’s pandemic relief. That’s the point.
And emergency communications? That seems like a pretty good use of non-recurring funds.
It’s not like you can use ARPA funds to incentivize businesses to locate, which has seemed to be chief of among Stitt’s favorite ways to use money.
The legislation has the authority to return to sessions and override these vetoes. They should do so – for all three.
