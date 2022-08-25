The national teacher shortage and student loan debt forgiveness tend to intertwine a bit.
Our country largely created a workforce that demands a college education, no not for all jobs but for many, but wages have been largely flat relative to cost of living expenses.
So, before people even join the workforce they are stuck with a huge tab. The jobs they are able to find hardly put a dent in it.
Thousands of people have fully paid the original cost of the loan only to still be tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
It’s always been a bad system.
Public school teaching requires an education. The job doesn’t pay as well as it should.
Economists call that a wage penalty, meaning by percentage how much less a teacher makes compared to college-educated peers in other jobs.
Oklahoma’s is among the highest in the nation at around 30 percent, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
We’re glad Oklahoma State University has programs that could help alleviate some of the burden, through grant and stipend and scholarship programs. There are even a few programs for loan forgiveness for teachers who stay in Oklahoma.
We could always use more.
There’s also the issue of the millions of dollars in COVID funds that could be used for teacher grants being held up at the state level.
The state can ill afford to lose any more educators. We need recruitment and retention.
The failures in this state to make public education a priority have been evident. It’s time to start greasing the wheels of progress.
