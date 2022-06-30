Is there a large contingent of Payne County Republicans who believe that “wokeism” is the biggest issue facing Oklahoma public schools?
To us, the idea that liberals could take over any aspect of governance in Oklahoma seems pretty far-fetched, but that was really the bulk of Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Ryan Walters’ campaign.
It’s either the fear of an implied threat of more “far-left indoctrination” or a lot people are also OK with Walters’ plans to shift education funds to private institutions.
It’s a bit like when former President Donald Trump put Scott Pruitt in charge of the EPA, knowing full well that deregulation was the main goal.
Payne County Republicans awarded Walters 42.66 percent of the primary vote, which is a tick above the state average of 41.46 percent.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was also a fan of vouchers or Education Savings Accounts. Payne County Republicans gave Stitt 68.9 percent of the local vote. Stitt won 69.06 percent of the statewide vote. It does make a little more political sense, as he would be in the best position to defeat Democratic nominee Joy Hofmeister in November.
Walters did not win the nomination outright, and will instead head to an Aug. 23 runoff against April Grace, who received 30.6 percent of Payne County’s votes. Another 21.74 percent went to John Cox ,with 5 percent for William Crozier.
Another way to look at things is that there is 57 percent of the vote that went against Walters.
