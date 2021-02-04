With the frigid forecast set to hit Stillwater this weekend, it is a good time to take precautions to prevent frozen pipes in your home.
Water expands as it freezes, which puts added pressure on whatever contains it.
This can cause unwanted damage to a home’s water system, which can be better prevented with a few precautions.
The following are suggestions on how to prevent frozen pipes according to the American Red Cross:
• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.
• When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.
• Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
• If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
Temperatures are projected to lower Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s forecast for the beginning of next week. Taking a few precautions to better prevent frozen pipes is something that can save a lot of headache following a freeze.
