We’ve had a couple years of mild summers, but that appears to be over.
This week will begin a trend of going full-blown picante.
Temperatures will begin climbing in the triple digits Thursday and peak on Saturday. Heat indexes could be very high, and it could be very dangerous to be outside for extended periods or be in a place without sufficient cooling.
The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security suggests the following tips:
• Prepare for a heat wave by checking to see if your home’s cooling system is working properly.
• Make sure your home is well insulated and that you have weather stripping around your doors and window sills to keep the cool air inside.
• Plan on being inside a cool building during the hottest time of the day.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
• Make sure you remain properly hydrated by drinking plenty of water and limiting intake of alcoholic beverages.
• Eat light, well-balanced meals.
• Dress in light, loose-fitting clothing.
• Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle.
Another top from ready.gov we don’t always see is that people shouldn’t rely solely on electric fans if the heat reaches over 95, stating, “Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as it could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.”
People worried about being able to afford higher cooling bills during this time should look into the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
You can find more information at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/liheap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.