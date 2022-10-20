Payne County remains under a burn ban for good reason.
Crews battled a large grass fire in east Stillwater for much of the evening Wednesday, and conditions remain high for increased chances of grass fires getting out of control.
After a little bit of a cold snap the past few days, warmer weather for the weekend could enhance the situation.
“A warming trend and increasing fire weather inputs will drive increasing fire danger indices into the weekend focusing on the Friday through Sunday period when south winds increase over dry fuels,” according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
Payne County has dealt with several burn ban violations over the last few months, some people either aren’t aware or are underplaying the risk involved.
Low humidity, dry fuel and winds can push a small fire into an out of control blaze.
These fires can lead to loss of property and life. We don’t want to send firefighters out on dangerous calls that could be avoided with some simple precautions.
Residents, at the very least should know that most outside burning is off limits. Exceptions include fire service training, which is conducted by professional firefighters, and things like covered cookers and grills. No brush fires, no bonfires and no fire pits. Agricultural burns require prior permission.
We know full well that the state is experiencing extreme drought. We need to act accordingly.
