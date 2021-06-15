Our government, at every level, needs to start prioritizing prevention and response to malware attacks.
We realize that we don’t yet know the exact nature of the system interference that led to network problems at Stillwater Medical. This isn’t a reactionary jump to conclusions, but we all should be aware that hospitals are often the victims of malicious electronic attacks.
We’ve seen ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, disrupting trade and costing untold millions of dollars. We don’t even know what happens in a lot of the private sector because it isn’t always reported. Imagine the human cost if medical care was disrupted on a massive scale.
The U.S. spends a lot of money on defense at home and abroad, but more and more attacks are being waged in the digital space.
The problems are obvious, but the solutions are not. We’d like to hear more from our leaders about what they are planning to do to protect their constituents.
Could they expand grant programs that help local governments and large businesses address security issues?
Could we maybe invest in educating businesses on prevention?
A lot of people have access to networked email, do they know what they should and shouldn’t click on?
If you’re wondering what your business could do, there is a resource from the FBI, you might want to check out. It’s called Ransomware Prevention and Response for CISOs at the FBI website. It includes tips on malware protection and what to do if you think you’ve been breached. One of the first things to do is to contact a local FBI field office or the U.S. Secret Service.
