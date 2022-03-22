House Bill 3159 is a proposal that could come back to bite Oklahomans in the scalp.
It’s also an example of how supporting arguments against allowing schools to make public safety decisions on contagious diseases could lead to more unintended consequences.
The bill would remove head lice from a list of communicable diseases that could send a child home until they are free of head lice.
Are current lice policies problematic? Proponents of the bill, are in this case, lining things up with current CDC recommendations.
From the CDC: “Students diagnosed with live head lice do not need to be sent home early from school; they can go home at the end of the day, be treated, and return to class after appropriate treatment has begun. Nits may persist after treatment, but successful treatment should kill crawling lice.”
And it recommends removing no-nit policies, arguing that nits (larval lice) aren’t as contagious.
The CNHI Oklahoma report cites bill author Kevin West, R-Moore, as wanting to shift the power to the three most directly affected by the policy – the parents, the doctor and health officials.
We would argue that those most affected by head lice are the children whose hair and scalps are being exposed to these contagious critters.
We’re not sure Oklahoma should be the proving ground for alternative head lice theory.
Stillwater physician Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association summed it up pretty well.
“Head lice is very easy to spread,” she said. “And the only way to keep that from happening is to treat the child until it’s cleared. And head lice is different because you can get head lice again. When I get clear from COVID, I have at least some immunity for a short time. Head lice you have no immunity for anything.”
Another applicable quote – though it’s so old it’s hard to attribute – is, “your liberty to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins.” A personal freedom stops being personal when it affects other people.
This bill may have some pros and cons, but it definitely deserves a little more study.
