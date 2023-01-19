The education plan put forward for Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) might be more notable for what was left out of it as it was for what was in it.
Specifically vouchers, or education savings accounts were left out of the announcement.
Pugh’s agenda included increasing the budget for teacher pay raises and stipends, maternity leave, school safety, streamlining licensing, literacy advancements and stricter requirements for charter schools.
Pugh’s agenda at the surface does appear to have teacher recruitment and attention at the forefront.
That’s good. Because the discourse around hoping to snuff out “leftist indoctrinators” spearheaded by new State Superintendent Ryan Walters probably doesn’t have many lining up to be under constant surveillance.
“I hope this plan will demonstrate to teachers that we’re serious about the work that you do, and we appreciate how you pour your heart and your soul into educating kids, as we need you to stay in the classroom, and we need more of you,” Pugh said.
While that offers us a bit of a sigh of relief, Oklahomans should be aware that the push move taxpayer money into private schools isn’t going anywhere. It’s a well-funded campaign and the state’s administrators and board members have been handpicked to make that a top priority.
This editorial board has been consistent in its messaging that public funds should remain public.
Anyone who has spent any significant time with their children’s teachers and school administrators knows that there is no political agenda.
Always look for motive.
Who would be behind it?
Where’s the funding?
Who has the time?
The voucher movement has all three.
