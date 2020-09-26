In Stand-Your-Ground Oklahoma, and other states with similar laws, it’s learned early that breaking into someone’s home could be fatal if that homeowner took lethal action and the homeowner might be within the law.
Imagine then, if you hadn’t broken any laws, did not have anything illegal in your possession and someone began to bust down your door. Would you do whatever you could to keep those people from coming in? Would you automatically assume it was the police executing a search warrant?
Breonna Taylor’s tragic death has led to more and more unrest, which didn’t expire and was further rekindled by what is viewed as a lack of justice in the grand jury indictment of a Louisville police officer in the case. The officer wasn’t indicted for Taylor’s death, but in the reckless discharge of a firearm because stray bullets went into other buildings.
Some of these results might have been expected, and possibly came as not much of a surprise to many. One issue is, under the laws we have, it might be difficult in the legal system to get a stronger indictment.
The police were in the place the investigation brought them. You can’t really say they were “at the wrong house,” but we should all be questioning how easy it is do get a search warrant that involves a tactical entry. All we’ve heard from police is that the house was going to be searched because they believed Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a suspected drug dealer, may have been getting packages sent there. Extremely flimsy, especially considering there is no evidence of that. A little surveillance probably would have gone a long way.
Police, it was determined, acted in self defense because Taylor’s current boyfriend fired first. We have more questions. How did his firing first make Taylor, who was shot six times, a target?
If you really try, you can explain away a lot of things about this case, but we shouldn’t expect that. We should have the expectation that we can sleep safely in our homes at night regardless of who our exes are. Things went wrong that night, and to a lot of people, they haven’t been righted.
One thing we shouldn’t expect is that unrest ends when the aggrieved capitulate to the status quo. We would expect unrest to end when these kinds of things can’t happen without real consequences.
It’s OK to ask questions of individual acts and not have your allegiance or support of law enforcement called into question. If we don’t ask questions we stay ignorant and things don’t get fixed.
