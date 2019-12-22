There are many ways in which people show their appreciation for veterans’ service to our country. One organization that does a fantastic job of recognizing our local veterans is Post 129 of the Quilts of Valor.
This is an organization that covers our veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. Founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, there have been 240,000 Quilts of Valor that have been awarded to veterans in all 50 states.
According to Roberts, “I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a ‘charity quilt.’” A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. Quilts of Valor would be “awarded,” not just passed out like magazines or videos. A Quilt of Valor would say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor” in serving our nation.
The quilts are beautifully made, and when they are presented it is a special occasion that is always an emotional one. It is a great way to show support for veterans who put their lives on the line in the protection of our great country. There are many veterans in our area who have been presented Quilts of Valor, as our local chapter has done a great job of supporting veterans in the Payne County area.
It is an organization that should be supported by the community, as it provides a tremendous service to some of our greatest citizens. We commend Quilts of Valor Post 129, as they continue to provide an extremely valuable service to our local veterans.
