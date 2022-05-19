The next few weeks are pretty important in the Cowboy sports world.
Firstly, congratulations to Cowgirl Softball Big 12 tournament champions – won Bedlam style. It hasn’t been since a dominant run in the 90s that the Cowgirls have been this much of threat on the diamond.
The softball team might even be better than the overall seventh seed, but it’s a great step to setting up a postseason where you never have to leave the state of Oklahoma.
It’s shaping up to be a great spring for Cowboy Athletics, in general.
The equestrian team claiming the first national title for women’s program was a banner moment.
The men’s golf team just claimed yet another regional title, launching them to the national tournament on a high note.
The women’s golf team punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament with a third-place regional finish. They’re probably a little bit better than that as well, so there’s a chance they haven’t peaked.
The women’s tennis team finished in the Sweet 16.
Men’s and Women’s Track teams won a bunch of Big 12 championships last weekend.
Despite a recent setback, Cowboy Baseball has been consistently among the top programs in the nation, but needs to get some momentum back as they wrap the regular season.
And, how fun is it to have so many former Cowboy golfers playing in a Major a little over an hour a way.
Congratulations to these OSU Athletics programs and everyone who works in those programs for an incredible spring.
Go Pokes.
