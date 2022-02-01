It’s going to get very cold, and while we don’t have an exact forecast yet, we know we’re going to have some form of wintry precipitation.
It could be ice. It could be snow. It could be both.
What actually happens may be out of our hands, like whether or not we’ll have power troubles again, but we know we can be prepared.
Firstly, and it’s usually the most important, is avoiding being on the road at all if it’s possible.
If you do have to venture out, make sure you have plenty of gas, emergency food and water, clothes and blankets, and things you’ll need in case you get stranded. AAA advises you to check the tread on your tires, test your battery, check your wiper blades, have fully charged electronic devices, jumper cables, flashlights, ice scrapers, first aid, snow shovel, sand or abrasive material for traction, a basic tool kit and a first-aid kit.
AAA driving tips include:
• Never warm up a vehicle in a closed area
• Drive slowly
• Don’t use cruise control on slippery roads
• Avoid unnecessary lane changes
• If you go off the road, stay with your vehicle
If that sounds like a lot, maybe it’s best to stay home.
Those who are staying home also need to be prepared in case the pipes freeze or the power goes out.
Make sure you have plenty of clean water on hand ahead of time and food that won’t spoil. Make sure you have batteries, flashlights and your cellular devices charged.
Please be aware that bad road conditions could impact your newspaper’s delivery. If that happens, and there are no other disruptions, the News Press will still have an electronic version.
