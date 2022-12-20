The predictions for severe cold weather have to be taken seriously.
The kind of temperatures and wind chill Oklahoma meteorologists are predicting for Thursday and Friday could mean frostbite within minutes and death from prolonged exposure.
Community members should be checking to see if neighbors have proper shelter.
Stillwater’s Mission of Hope, a shelter for the unhomed, is in emergency status. Direct anyone you think might be trying to rough it outdoors to 1804 S. Perkins.
Residents should also be prepared by ensuring that homes and vehicles are winterized.
We realize it’s a big weekend for traveling but if there is blowing snow, it’s likely that travel will be strongly discouraged. Some lanes of travel may even be closed.
As the temps drop, to avoid having pipes freeze you will want to let faucets drip and open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors so warmer air can get to the pipes. Try not to let the temps get too low.
Make sure you have at least a three-day supply of potable water. It might be a good idea now to put some extra water in plastic containers if needed for washing and bathing.
You’ll also want to make sure you have plenty of battery-powered gadgets in case power does go out.
Take a lot of precaution with space heaters. Don’t use extension cords with space heaters. Keep space heaters away from anything that could possibly be flammable.
Look after your neighbors.
Bring your pets inside.
Please stay safe this winter.
