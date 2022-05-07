Here we are with another graduation season upon us.
Oklahoma State University is sending its graduates into the world this weekend and soon most of our high schools will do the same.
The old standards still apply. Graduates will hear it said many times that the things we regret in life are those things we feared to try. We all know it to be true.
But, we also know and understand, that it certainly feels like we are moving into uncertain times.
Fortunately, for the time being, it might be that national labor shortages could work in the favor of these new graduates. They certainly have stronger bargaining positions than those who graduate when there isn’t as much work to go around.
Having a fulfilling job is important but we hope they understand work isn’t the end-all-be-all.
Make time for family and friends.
And, a bit of advice, get involved.
It’s time to put yourself out there as a citizen of the world.
Being involved is a bit more than posting hot takes on social media.
Find out how you can help in your community. Volunteer. Join a club. Sign up to work at a polling place.
Life can be what we make it, but helping out and getting involved not only makes you feel better about your place in the world but you can genuinely start to learn about other people in ways you might not have imagined.
Things like social media can distort our sense of community.
Working to the benefit of others changes your perspective and deepens your knowledge of the world.
Best of luck to all the graduates.
