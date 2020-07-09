“Recoveries” is a misnomer.
We should come up with a better term for people who have tested positive but are no longer infectious. Because, really, everything has been lumped into only three categories – active, recovered or dead. The truth is, many of those who survive COVID-19 have longterm effects from the disease including damage to major organs, some even ending up needing transplants.
Perhaps you’ve seen an erosion in compassion from those not willing to face the reality of the disease, it’s popping up in your social media feeds, or you’re hearing from your neighbors or even people showing up to city council meetings. They went from denial to acceptance rather quickly. But their acceptance has been almost morbid, for some reason believing that we have to surrender and allow hundreds of thousands more to die or get very sick in order to “get back to normal.”
We’re very far away from normal in this state and in this country.
Dr. Kate Cook spoke to the Norman City Council before they voted on their face-covering mandate. She was answering a question about herd immunity, meaning a critical point for infectious disease where enough of the population has been infected and produced antibodies that the disease is essentially isolated to very few. She said 60 percent is required, and Oklahoma is at 3.3 percent, New York – which became the epicenter of the pandemic – has only reached 20 percent.
Real herd immunity would require people to take a vaccine seriously – which we are still very far away from – or it would require people to willingly infect themselves in great numbers. That would mean millions dead and millions more with longterm health issues. It also means overwhelmed hospitals, leaving them to make choices between who lives and who dies and a congestion in treatment for other kinds of injury and disease.
So what do epidemiologists suggest? They suggest face-coverings. We know there’s no harm in trying, but know there can be great harm in surrendering. These are the choices.
