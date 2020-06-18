We urge the Oklahoma A&M Regents to vote to approve removing the name “Murray” from Murray Hall and North Murray Hall.
By now, we are well aware that the namesake for Murray comes from William “Alfalfa Bill” Murray. We’re not sure why we always like to run his moniker in quotations between his name, but we’re sure that no part of his name needs to be on an Oklahoma State University building.
We realize we are not going out on a limb nor taking a great risk here. We know that much of the pressure here for this name change may not exist if not for the momentum that has grown from the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
But, there’s something to be said for striking while the iron is hot. That’s a good time to strike the iron.
It worked for the most recent petitioner to change the name of the building, it worked for the protesters in Norman, it has worked across the country, with some cities passing real laws to police their police force.
William Murray’s name would be the very least of the casualties or collateral of this movement.
Murray was a racist, in his words and in his deeds.
He also wasn’t even really being awarded nor honored when the building was named after him. It was essentially a bribe. It was an actual quid pro quo. The school’s administrators at the time, while Murray was governor, told Murray they were going to name it after him after the tried to tell them he wouldn’t approve funding for a new building on the Stillwater campus.
That’s basically the history of Murray’s name on this building. The man has never deserved it.
Regents, we hope you take all of these things into consideration and remove the name from the building. There are so many more deserving people.
