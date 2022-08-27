Reaping and sowing are two very different things, aren’t they?
Consider the lamentations of two legislators who voted for House Bill 1775 (the don’t shame white children bill) after the State Board of Education refused appeals to restore full accreditation to Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools.
Sen. Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) said he was “extremely disappointed” by the most recent decision.
Rep. Brian Hill (R-Mustang) called it “deeply flawed.”
What did they honestly expect? The flaws inherent in the purposely vague HB 1775 are features, not bugs. It was always intended to be a bludgeon against political dissent.
Since the board’s initial ruling, we learned some things the board obviously didn’t care to.
• We learned that neither school may have actually been in violation of HB 1775 and the board didn’t actually review the evidence
• We learned that the ACLU is using the board’s July decision as evidence in a lawsuit over the constitutionality of HB 1775
Wouldn’t it be something if this action of arbitrarily punishing schools without due process helps lead to the downfall of the bill.
Oklahomans might have a little more faith that legislators actually care about public education if a few more expressed regret. Do these lawmakers now see that they’ve created a kind-of surveillance state where people are expected to inform on teachers who dare teach actual history?
By allowing this, we’ve enlisted our children and our teachers to be pawns in a war they didn’t ask for, a situation they have little control over and a battle from which they can’t withdraw.
Who are the winners? Is it people who gleefully cheer the destruction of free speech? People who would like to see public schools defunded? People who have scapegoated teachers’ unions?
The teachers’ associations could all be dissolved right now and it wouldn’t change how disruptive these new rules are to Oklahoma public education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.