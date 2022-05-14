Payne County Commissioner Zack Cavett is correct in wanting to ask a few more questions before spending money on a radio system.
Especially if the question – in government and beyond – is ever, “is there anything we could do to save some money?”
Hopefully the stewards of the taxpayer money have taken some lessons from the no-bid contracts awarded through the State of Oklahoma that in the least were mismanaged, and at the worst, potentially defrauded the state.
The City of Stillwater has already entered a contract with Motorola.
It was presented to council as a packaged deal in December – to the tune of five annual payments of $1.35 million.
The reaction at the time was mostly, yes, it’s a lot of money but, “you’re the experts.”
Even if we don’t know everything about the product we’re buying, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to negotiate the best deal.
Now, with the County poised to deal with Motorola for $9.6 million in ARPA funds, why shouldn’t we ask why Motorola is the best choice? What do we have to lose by seeing what other companies might bid?
City officials said they were needing to get a deal done ahead of a price increase. There’s a name for that. It’s called “sales.”
The County needs to take a step back from this and let it breathe. A Request for Proposal process could save them a lot of money in the long run.
