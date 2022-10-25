Can you brag about keeping the state open during the pandemic – more open than those blue states – and still blame people who weren’t in control of the state when that state is found to have underperformed versus a national average in educational testing?
Apparently so.
There’s a whole lot of that going on right now.
For the most part, the Republican leadership in this state was left to administrate the pandemic response as they saw fit.
Also, for the most part, local districts were tasked with navigating the pandemic without a ton of guidance.
It’s very much revisionist history to think school districts were shutting down to the opposition of state leaders’ wishes to keep them open.
Most of the ballyhoo went something like this:
“Children learn better in an in-person classroom setting.”
“Agreed. Is there anything we can do to make our classrooms a bit safer for teachers or immunocompromised students?”
“If they don’t like it, they can stay home.”
Remember also, early in the pandemic, no one really knew what the virus could do other than kill people over 60 at a pretty good clip.
Oh, did we forget how extremely deadly the virus was at the beginning?
So bragging about how you will never make anyone mask, nor vaccinate, but then expecting vulnerable people to show up and put their lives on the line is to completely misconstrue how things actually worked at the time.
What if more Oklahoma kids got behind on classroom instruction, not because schools were shutting down to avoid the virus, but because more of the virus was actually getting into Oklahoma kids?
The pandemic was worldwide, not just in Oklahoma. Its like was not seen in a hundred years. Like a globally impacting war, or extended drought, there were always going to be large setbacks.
You can’t really point to any one camp to say that camp “failed the children.” It was a plague. It was a literal plague. Millions died. Many are still dying.
