Is it that we are ill-prepared for this current wave of COVID-19 or is more that Oklahoma is predisposed to having a rough time with things like this?
Maybe it’s a bit of both.
The overly optimistic, or near-sighted, might think it wouldn’t be so bad if a lot of Oklahomans were infected by a more contagious but less sever variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
That assumes that our variant testing in Oklahoma is on track, that early data supplied from other countries is applicable to us and that we have a medical infrastructure that could deal with it.
That assumes a lot.
A bit more than half of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, and right now, that still means one dose of J&J or two doses of the others. When does that change?
Our we still considering people “fully vaccinated,” even if it’s been seven months or more since their second dose? Should boosters or third doses not be factored in to who we consider fully vaccinated?
That’s only part of it.
Many people still seem to be under the assumption that they can skip the vaccine, get infected and glide in and out of a quick treatment. While that may be the case for a lot of healthy young folks, what percentage of Oklahomans do you suppose are overweight, or have high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma or heart irregularities? We kind of have the deck stacked against us.
The third factor, hospital staffing throughout the state has not gone through a big resurgence since our issues in September and October.
And, schools?
Staffing shortages with teachers and bus drivers may force cancellations regardless of quarantining and masking policies.
Right now, the US is having a record number of pediatric cases.
There is one sure-fire way to stay out of the hospital, proven over and over again, and that’s a booster shot.
We’re all tired of it, but getting boosted – or vaccinated if you aren’t already – is going to be extremely helpful to our medical facilities here, our school children and our community at large.
