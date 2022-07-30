Chaos is the goal.
There’s no other way to interpret the Oklahoma State Board of Education determining that Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools districts would be dinged on accreditation for what they called violations of House Bill 1775.
It’s increasingly apparent that the goal for people who have been placed in oversight roles for public education in Oklahoma are deliberately trying to undermine it in the interests of privatization. They’ve sold a bill of goods to parents that they are trying to root out “leftist indoctrination” and “woke” ideologies but the latest action give further evidence that the game is rigged.
TPS was reported, by one teacher among hundreds, that a third-party vendor’s implicit bias training violated HB1775.
Firstly, HB1775 is not a “Critical Race Theory” ban, it’s not in the language of the bill, and CRT isn’t taught in K-12 public schools. It certainly isn’t part of any teacher training.
The gist of HB1775, which could only serve to pander to those wanting to remove the guilt of systemic white supremacy, is that schools can’t teach that being white makes a person inherently racist.
According to the bill, schools may not teach or train that: Any orientation or requirement that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the bases of race or sex shall be prohibited; One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; or an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
We’re not sure when that’s ever been the case, but it makes for a fine boogeyman.
In response, TPS pointed out that districts also have a requirement to offer training about race and ethnic education.
Implicit bias training does not teach that people are inherently racist. It teaches that every human has biases they apply to other people. Because we do. Because that’s the way our brains work. We process the world in patterns and begin to fear what falls outside of those patterns, and some of that has to be unlearned.
The truth is, if people don’t want to be considered racist, a key step would be to stop working so hard to prevent anti-racism programs. And if they want to be seen as fighting for public schools, they shouldn’t be working so hard to sabotage them.
