Recent charges against two Stillwater men accused of sexual communications with minors has shined a light on what could be a growing problem in a country that has relied so much on internet communication during the pandemic.
Children are spending more time online. Teenagers have access to social media applications, even dating apps, that parents might not know about.
The Department of Justice has several guidelines for safe internet use, but among the most important, is talking to your children about the kind of things that can go wrong online. Be honest. Have a plan in place if they are approached by an adult online. Let them know it is safe to come to you or seek direct help from law enforcement.
Other tips from the DOJ:
Review games, apps, and social media sites before they are downloaded or used by children.
Tell children to avoid sharing personal information, photos, and videos online in public forums or with people they do not know in real life.
Be alert to potential signs of abuse, including changes in children’s use of electronic devices, attempts to conceal online activity, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, and depression.
• Immediately report suspected online enticement or sexual exploitation of a child by calling 9-1-1, contacting the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or filing a report with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.