Most of us make sure our kids are buckled up before we start driving, don’t we? It’s pretty common to make sure all your passengers are safely strapped in. It’s the law, isn’t it? Not entirely.
According to AAA Oklahoma, most Oklahomans might be unaware that there is a loophole in seatbelt law in that Oklahoma doesn’t require children between 8 and 17 years to wear a seatbelt in the backseats of passenger cars. According to a poll of 600 Oklahomans by Public Policy Polling, “Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed in a AAA-sanctioned poll said they were unaware that Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t require children in this age group to wear seatbelts in the back seat.”
Now, that could mean many people were aware of the law or lack of the law but were unaware that Oklahoma was alone among 50 states to have it that way. But, also among the polling, 81 percent said they would support a law for 8 to 17 year olds, “with the use of seatbelts in the back seats of passenger vehicles in the 2020 legislative sessions with exemptions for farm vehicles.”
The legislative session is mentioned because House Bill 2791, authored by Rep. Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow), is exactly that, a law that would require children wear seatbelts in the back seat with an exemption for farm vehicles. First reading is set for Feb. 3 when the Legislative session begins in a couple of weeks.
