There’s a new spam/scam warning from the Stillwater Fire Department.
It comes in the form of a text, saying SFD is selling T-shirts and link.
Do not click on this link.
In fact, don’t click on any links or even engage with phone numbers you don’t recognize.
It’s weird, only a few years ago it seems all kind of legislation and laws were added to reduce the number of spam calls and texts we get. Things don’t seem to have gotten much better.
One problem could be that we are constantly asked for phone numbers for verification to secure our passcodes to different websites. Those websites have not been great at keeping those phone numbers away from scammers.
What can we do?
The first thing, according to the FCC, is to not engage. Even if it’s a local number, it could be “spoofed” meaning someone has copied a local number.
Some carriers allow you to “quiet” calls and texts that are unfamiliar. Which means you want to make sure you create contacts for numbers like the doctor’s office or the News Press, really just anything you might not have saved. Go ahead and save them, then quiet all unfamiliar numbers.
When you get a call for an unfamiliar number, don’t engage it. Don’t speak or push any buttons because engagement let’s them know you are an active number and they can sell your number down the line to other spammers.
Another thing most major carriers have set up is text forwarding just for spam. You can forward unknown texts to 7726, and the carrier will look into it.
If you do worry you might have missed an important call, don’t call the number on your phone back. Check the numbers on your official statements/accounts and make inquiries that way.
