A few years back, a cheerleader at a Pennsylvania high school had some strong words, vulgar even, in a social media post about her school and the sports teams, which ended in her suspension.
The post was made outside of school, and the parents took their appeal as far as possible. The Supreme Court weighed in, and with an 8-1 decision, sided with the student.
It’s good the Supreme Court ruled on this, because we’ve been in this new frontier for awhile. Discussions over what constitutes free speech and freedom of expression have only intensified over the past few years.
It doesn’t solve everything, even leaving a lot of arguments pretty vague, but we should have a baseline concerning when speech cannot be punished.
The ruling isn’t a green light for every employee to criticize the places where they work. It should however, mean that specifically, people can make dissenting opinions about public schools in off-campus settings.
Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his opinion, “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus. The school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances.”
So, while many of these incidents might still be a case-by-case basis that lower courts will have to think about, it should give schools pause before dropping the hammer on students’ social media posts.
Justice Samuel Alito’s position was, “If today’s decision teaches any lesson, it must be that the regulation of many types of off-premises student speech raises serious First Amendment concerns, and school officials should proceed cautiously before venturing into this territory.”
