Sports can serve such a valuable role in a community.
Not only are the athletes competing and learning life-long lessons, especially at the high school level, but they also give us all a glimpse of what can happen with a group of people from differing backgrounds can accomplish when they come together for a common goal.
And there is no better example in Payne County right now than with high school softball.
The Stillwater High softball team, which had a 15-15 record heading into the postseason, had to travel for its regional tournament as the third-seeded team out of its district.
After being shut out by the host Sand Springs squad, the Lady Pioneers responded by running off three-straight wins, including back-to-back wins over Sand Springs with Stillwater scoring a combined 17 runs. By overcoming the earlier adversity, the SHS softball team – coached by Karie Linsenmeyer – reached the Class 6A state softball tournament.
Stillwater High is the only team from its district to advance to the state tournament, and is one of four Class 6A teams to advance to the state tournament at least three times in the past four years.
Another softball team just 15 miles southeast of Stillwater has already become one of just seven softball programs in Oklahoma that will go down in the record books this season.
The Ripley Lady Warriors, having reached the Class A state championship game two years ago but falling short of the gold medal, had a mantra all season of “Unfinished Business.”
They finished the business this year, but lifting the championship plaque, the first in program history.
But the Lady Warriors also had to overcome adversity to reach the summit. They had to rally from a deficit in their first two state title games just to reach the championship game, where they then had to hold off a late-inning rally that could have ended their season with another second-place finish.
Congratulations to those programs, as well as the Morrison High softball team that also made it to the Class A state tournament.
They have created memories they will not soon forget, and formed a model for their communities of how to come together in such trying times to achieve a positive outcome by banding together.
