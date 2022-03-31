It remains to be seen whether the “Save Women’s Sports Act” will become the “Cost Oklahoma NCAA Postseason Events Act.”
The warning from the NCAA about states specifically affecting transgender athletes still looms.
Senate Bil 2, signed Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt requires “Athletic teams designated for ‘females’, ‘women’ or ‘girls’ shall not be open to students of the male sex.”
It also requires parents or athletes 18 and over to sign an affidavit to acknowledge the biological sex at birth of the athlete.
This, without any subtly, is designed to keep trans girls from playing in girls’ sports.
It’s also the very thing the NCAA warned about last year when other states were considering similar bills.
“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the April 2021 NCAA statement reads. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
The NCAA has provided no specific clarity about who will host NCAA postseason events since that statement, but it has affirmed its stances on transgender athletes competing, determining this year that it would be a sport-by-sport approach that follows national governing bodies.
It isn’t settled, but that wasn’t apparent in SB2’s fiscal impact statement. The Senate Fiscal Staff determined in April 2021 that there would be no fiscal impact for 2022.
Guess we’ll find out.
