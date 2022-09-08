It’s weird now to think Stillwater is considered ground zero for the bathroom policy debate in Oklahoma.
It seems a refresher might be in order.
The current way the stories are laid out, is that Stillwater Public Schools had a bathroom policy that permitted transgender students to use the bathroom of the sex with which they identified.
Stillwater parents near the end of the last school term year learned that perhaps at least one student was using a bathroom based on gender identity. The ruckus that ensued led to a state law for all schools that students and anyone else in the school must use the bathroom for the sex they were assigned at birth.
Now, this is being challenged in court with the ACLU and Oklahoma students claiming the law is unconstitutional.
In a school board meeting before the new term, Stillwater Public Schools created a disciplinary policy to go along with any student who ran afoul of this new rule.
Stillwater Public Schools never had a written bathroom policy.
What SPS had was an anti-discrimination policy, and under that anti-discrimination policy, gender identity is a protected class. This has lined up with how federal administration has interpreted Title IX.
The thing is, usually for these things to get cemented one way or another, someone has to challenge the law.
We have our first challengers.
