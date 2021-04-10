We hope no one suffered any injury to person or property from our recent round of severe storms.
The season is upon us.
Oklahomans have always lived under the threat of severe weather, and we are usually pretty informed with how to deal with it.
In just the last four years we’ve experienced tornadoes, historic flooding, huge hail storms, crippling ice and historic low temperatures.
It would be nice to catch a break, but we know that’s mostly wishful thinking.
It’s probably a good time to run through some precautions, especially in case of tornadoes.
One of the main things to know about Stillwater is that there are no public tornado shelters.
In fact, once we’ve been put under a tornado warning and especially if the sirens start blasting, it is already to late to try and get in your vehicle to find shelter.
The sirens will start to initiate the warning. It is only designed to be heard outdoors. The siren will not be activated to provide an “All Clear.” That message will be a verbal announcement on the outdoor warning system.
If you don’t have a designated safe room or underground shelter, find the innermost room at the lowest level of the dwelling.
Make sure you have emergency water and food, as well as battery-powered radios and flashlights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.