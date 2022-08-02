Has Oklahoma outlawed empathy?
Last week we got into how absurd it was for the state school board to ding Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation for allowing implicit bias training.
Revealing a bit more of what it was exactly was Mustang did to get into equal trouble, journalist Wendy Squares shared via social media a statement from Mustang Public Schools.
Apparently, one middle school class took part in a kind of exercise about social and racial inequality, called Cross the Line Academy. Everyone starts at the same point, and the instructor says something like, “If your parents went to college, take a step forward.” They keep going with different examples, so the idea is that people with these kinds of advantages are revealed as having a better start in life.
It isn’t perfect science, we can agree on that. The district took issue with a question of “If you have ever been called names regarding your race, socioeconomic class, gender, sexual orientation or physical/learning disability and felt uncomfortable, take a step back.”
So, was a child was made to feel bad for having to reveal that they had been called a slur before (doubtful, knowing how children behave), or did a child feel bad because they had to show they weren’t disadvantaged in this way? A likely scenario, is that no child really felt any kind of way about it, but when describing their day to a parent, the parent deciding to feel the outrage for them. It could have been another staff member at the school.
The how doesn’t matter, because it seems like the main thing being taught in this lesson was empathy. An outrageous concept.
Tulsa Public Schools, which has been targeted multiple times by well-funded-private-school backers, called out the absurdness of the penalty.
Mustang did not, instead lamenting that they were swept up in the same brouhaha as TPS, said they had already addressed the issue in-house.
Indeed, Mustang found themselves in violation of “the spirit” of the law and said they quickly corrected the issue.
That’s Mustang’s prerogative, but while they were blindsided by the penalty they had no idea was coming, they missed an opportunity to stand up for education.
Ever since HB 1775 was introduced proponents have said, as long as you aren’t teaching kids that one race is better than another you should have nothing to worry about. Opponents said this law would be used to punish people who dare be honest about racial and social inequality.
The latter is regrettably right.
We’re not seeing anti-indoctrination. We’re seeing political retaliation and the policing of speech and expression.
