The amount of people who regularly ride their bicycles in town has increased over the past several years. It is not just a recreational activity anymore, as people ride bikes to work, school and all over town as their main mode of transportation.
With more people riding bikes around town, it is a good time to look at some of the laws that drivers should be aware of when seeing bikes on the roadway. One rule is that drivers have to give bikes at least 3 feet of room to create a safety zone for the person riding the bike. Drivers are required to maintain the 3 feet of room until being able to safely move to another lane and pass the bicycle, though motorists are not required to pass a person on a bike.
A new law that is now in effect for bicyclists is that they can now ride through red lights, after coming to a complete stop, when safe to do so and if they don’t trigger the censor. Because a traffic signal will likely not detect the arrival of a person on a bike, if no vehicle or pedestrian is approaching the roadway, cyclists can cautiously proceed through a red light. But cyclists will be held at fault if they run a red light and cause an accident.
A release sent out by the Stillwater Police Department made the point that bicyclists have the same rights to the road as motorists, and drivers should be more attentive to people on bikes because they are at a greater risk of injury during a potential accident.
The number of people riding bikes in our community is a large one. With so many cyclists on the road, it is important that drivers and cyclists be aware of rules and regulations when on the roadway.
Cyclists have the right to the road as much as any motor vehicle, and with a greater injury risk, it is imperative that they are given room to freely ride on the road.
