We can admit we don’t fully understand all of the legal wrangling and issues with the state’s gaming compact. Not a whole lot of us do, and deciding whether or not the gaming compact renews automatically will likely settled in the court.
Where a lot of people tend to agree, at least those of us with an outside perspective, is that negotiating probably shouldn’t begin with threats. Another thing we should be able to agree on, is that there shouldn’t be any harm in talking about things.
What we haven’t heard a lot of publicly, between Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and tribes, are ideas that could be mutually beneficial.
We heard one here just the other day.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was on the Oklahoma State campus as a Center for Sovereign Nations guest speaker. Hoskin said something that made more sense than most of the gaming compact arguments we’ve heard. He wondered why the state and tribes were fighting over slivers of the same pie, when we could all be sharing a bigger pie.
His point, is that Oklahoma’s Indian gaming industry is not as expansive as it could be.
There are quite a few things that could expand gambling in Oklahoma, and it would be very easy to negotiate for different percentages on something new.
Hoskin didn’t mention anything specifically, but what if, for instance, the casinos started a sports book, now that sports betting has legalized at the federal level? In that case, the contracts with the state on slot machines and those kind of things might continue at the same rate, while the state could take a much bigger percentage of a new sports book.
It’s just a thought.
