For cities and counties to get the CARES Act money, the governor felt the need to point out that the funds must be used in response to expenses caused by the pandemic.
But, did state agencies use CARES Act money with the same spirit?
Oklahoma lawmakers created the bipartisan Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency in 2018. That office was tasked with making a report on how the state was spending CARES Act money. In May of last year, the governor created a team called CARES FORWARD made up of financial experts in the cabinet and public sector.
In LOFT’s report, released in January, they claimed CARES FORWARD was somewhat unresponsive in providing “key identifying data” and “supporting documentation.”
“CARES FORWARD responses were inconsistent with Oklahoma’s requirements and established guidelines related to providing data, documents and records to an independent oversight entity,” the executive summary reads.
Ouch.
“CARES FORWARD created an organizational process on paper but provided no evidence that this process was followed or consistently applied.”
Cripes.
“In funding projects indirectly related to the pandemic, CARES FORWARD missed opportunities to better address outstanding direct needs, such as a more strategic deposit into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and investing in health initiatives like testing and contact tracing to limit the spread of the virus.”
Seems important.
In a rebuttal letter cosigned by State COO John Budd and CARES FORWARD member Mike Mazzei, they conclude that LOFT, “began with findings in mind and was largely an agenda-driven exercise to simply find fault with the work of the CARES FORWARD Team, perhaps due to the unusual circumstance of the Executive Branch being given direct authority to expend funds by the federal government.” Continuing with, “This assessment includes numerous inaccuracies and gross misrepresentations which call into question the entire credibility and usefulness of the report.”
Remember those, “Come to Oklahoma, we’re open,” ads that went to other states as hospitalizations were peaking here? That came from part of a $2 million expenditure called the Tourism Remarketing Campaign. It was among a list of reimbursements LOFT wrote, “appear to be unaligned with the U.S. Treasury definition of ‘necessary’ expenditures. CARES Forward in response wrote that the project “will drive needed recovery and economic activity in our state.”
It kind of seems like these things are worth quibbling over.
We also think that if you’re going to play the transparency card, you’re going to have to be prepared for people to ask for receipts.
