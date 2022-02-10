We don’t know if it was the tax proposals or the mayoral race that brought Stillwater voters to the polls Tuesday, but we know a good turnout when we see one.
About 10 percent of the Stillwater population voted in the election, and when you consider that not quite half of Stillwater’s population is made up of college students, and another 16 percent are under 18, having close to 5,000 people participate in a municipal election is pretty good.
Of course, big presidential general elections tend to bring out the most voters. It can be a little tougher to get people motivated on the local issues, even though those local issues often impact their everyday lives much more often.
In recent history, one municipal election was larger. In 2013 multiple proposals on the same ballot were soundly defeated by close to 70 percent in each race. That was a $20 million bond issue for a youth sports complex, a $7.5 million bond issue for a fire station and a 1 percent sales tax increase transportation. That election drew almost 6,000 people.
No. No. No.
This time around?
Yes. Yes.
Sales tax for transportation was back on the ballot, though the increase was only 1/2 cent, it passed by more than 70 percent.
The Visitors Tax, approved by almost 70 percent, could potentially lead to new youth sports facilities.
In April, the fire station is going to be back on the ballot.
What a difference a decade makes, huh?
