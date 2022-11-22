It’s kind of gray now, this whole Black Friday thing.
As the story goes, historically the Friday after Thanksgiving is the biggest sales day of the year for retailers nationwide. The thinking went that many would operate at a deficit, or in the red, for most of the year but the shoppers coming en masse when many had the day off would put them back in the black.
It makes sense, and it seems like a very American-made custom.
It’s probably still the biggest retail day of the year, but with the advent of online retail, and trying to stay competitive, some stores might open their deals Thanksgiving night.
But, regardless of when you take advantage of all the deals, do keep in mind that shopping locally and visiting small businesses is really good for the community.
When you shop local and shop small, more of your money stays in the community. Oklahoma municipalities run on sales tax. Not only that, you’re benefiting business owners and employees who will likely also do their spending locally.
A note for readers, the News Press Holiday Gift Guide and special wrap will run in a Wednesday print edition. In addition to a Wednesday print edition, there will be a Thursday ePaper, no Friday paper and then a Weekend edition. Real Estate Weekly will run in the Weekend Edition.
Happy holiday shopping.
