No, Black Friday, didn’t have the same feel, and this year it probably shouldn’t.
While no one has to stay home, many will, and plenty will choose to shop online.
As always this time of year, we ask that you shop local and shop small. It’s more difficult, we know, but most of our local merchants have some kind of online presence, be it a website or social media or both.
If you’re used to hitting up local shops over the holidays, but don’t think you’ll be getting out, go ahead and reach out to that shop to see if they will do something for you to arrange another way of purchasing their goods. We bet there are plenty that are willing to be flexible right now, whether it’s ordering online and picking up roadside, maybe even expanding some delivery options. We noticed where at least one patron reached out to 405 Mercantile about online shopping, they were told they didn’t have the site up, but would send that person photos of goods, and even email an invoice.
That may be what it takes – a little ingenuity.
The vast majority of our businesses have done a fantastic job sticking with CDC guidelines for safe shopping, but not everybody feels great about going out and we should understand that. We’d just like to see local options as opposed to big online sites.
Stillwater isn’t shut down. It’s open for business. We just have to do things a bit differently.
Shopping local and shopping small ensures that the money we spend stays in Stillwater.
