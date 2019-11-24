The holiday deals are going to fly at us hard and fast. Some of them are already here. This is your annual reminder that your gift-giving can mean even more to a lot of folks if you keep your dollars here.
It’s hard to pass up the convenience and sometimes bargain of the online deal, and it makes finding the exact thing you want easy as well. Nothing really wrong with that, but we hope you budget some of your gift-purchasing funds to go to our local merchants.
A lot happens when you shop local and shop small. Firstly, your sales tax dollars strengthen the city’s bottom line. Municipalities in Oklahoma get most of their funds for services this way. We all want better roads. We want a full and well-equipped police force. Stillwater is growing and that growth demands changes to infrastructure and service. These are things we have the think about when we spend our money.
Another thing to keep in mind is that when you spend money with small businesses, those people are more likely to reinvest that money into our city, their business, their employees. Those employees will spend their wages here. It’s a really good kind of domino effect.
We really want you to shop small all year round, but keep in mind that the holiday rush is really important to our local businesses. A lot of these shops may operate on very thin profit margins and holiday shopping could be the difference between staying open or having to close.
Please make a conscious effort to help out local businesses this season.
