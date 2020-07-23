Following an email from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, which included a paragraph that included link for a press release on the website that took us to a three-paragraph news release, we found that Oklahoma’s public colleges will be getting a bit of leeway with the admissions process.
Some inside baseball there, but seriously, OSRHE, just put the statement in the email. Are you chasing website clicks?
What we learned once we got there was that, due to the pandemic and what could be limited access to the ACT and SAT, schools could have an option to not make those scores part of the admissions process. And we’re going to give you the whole release, right here, because it would seem hypocritical otherwise.
“Acknowledging the impacts of COVID-19 on student access to standardized testing, such as the ACT and SAT, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are providing for flexibility in public college and university admission requirements for the fall 2020 semester.
‘The coronavirus pandemic is significantly impacting all levels of education in Oklahoma,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “A lack of standardized test scores or the inability to schedule standardized testing should not deter students from pursuing higher education. We encourage prospective students to visit with campus officials for specific information about fall 2020 admission options.’
While all students are encouraged to take the ACT or SAT if the tests are available, public colleges and universities will be authorized to use multiple measures of student performance, such as high school grade point average, high school and concurrent enrollment courses taken, and other criteria, to make admission and placement decisions for the fall 2020 semester. For more information, students should contact the admissions office at the college or university they would like to attend.”
Cool. Nice move. There’s a lot of people out there who might agree standardized testing isn’t a proper test for merit or work ethic as it is.
