The choice to vaccinate is not a personal choice because by its very nature it is a choice we make for others, for anyone we come into contact with.
The nature of a virus is to jump from host to host. Vaccinations prevent that. It’s how numerous diseases throughout history have been eradicated.
Met with today’s hesitancy, hostility, disbelief and willful ignorance, those diseases of the past would have a field day.
The path to anti-vaxxer is different for many. For some, there are religious beliefs that conflict, but they have exemptions. For others, it could be something that begins as harmlessly as buying into a wellness kind of lifestyle where pseudoscience thrives online.
There have always been skeptics, and that has likely only grown with the kind of unreality created by a divided political scene and a lack of trust in the media.
But, it seems Oklahoma has grown its skeptics based again on “lost freedoms.” What is and isn’t a personal liberty? That seems to be what’s leading to a lot of anti-vaxxer legislation in Oklahoma’s state house. Attempts at new laws to prevent state agencies from requiring vaccines, attempts at new laws to prevent schools to require them.
For a long time, we’ve required vaccinations for public schools, for travel to some countries, for military service.
What has really changed in this country but the increased fear that people are “trying to control you” or take away your rights?
Skipping vaccines is in reality a statement about how you feel about others.
Vaccinations are a public health measure. More vaccinations mean fewer opportunities for disease to spread.
The very fact that vaccines aren’t 100-percent effective means it requires more people to have them.
Do our Constitution give anyone the freedom to spread disease?
More anti-vaxx legislation may make a few Oklahomans happy, but it could also make a lot them sick.
