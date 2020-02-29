We are deeply honored that the Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America thought to include the News Press with its 20/20 Vision Awards.
The Cimarron Council includes Scouts from Payne County, and well as counties Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Creek, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Major, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Woods and Woodward. It was created from predecessor councils Great Plains and Will Rogers, and is celebrating its 20th year.
That 20th year meant a special award would be created for those who “have made a positive, lasting impact on the Cimarron Council.”
That the News Press would be considered with so many great local volunteers and sponsoring organizations is very humbling. Congratulations to other honorees, Bill Anderson, Jack Dillwith, Susan Duck, Ron Kuehn, Matoy Family, Barbara McCray, Jim Smith, Ray Smith, Railroad Yard, Inc., Stillwater Public Schools and Stillwater Transfer.
We know our Scouts here do good work and teach generation after generation of young people about the value of service to a community. We are happy to be recognized as an organization that also service-oriented.
It was pointed out that this newspaper is a good place to find news and photos of local scouting activities, and we love printing them. We are thankful for the parents and leaders who reach out to us to make sure we get their Scouts in the paper.
Thanks again to the Cimarron Council of BSA, our local Scouts and volunteers. We wish you all the best.
