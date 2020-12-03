We could be looking at an almost unprecedented local election situation in the next few months.
In Stillwater, we have one municipal seat opening up next year, with the filing period for that seat beginning Monday. We also have a recall petition going through the certification process. If the recall petition is certified by the Payne County Election Board, the council would have 30 days to call for an election.
In the interest of saving time and money, they might put the recall election on the same day as the open filing. So, it could work out that Pat Darlington, who holds the seat, if she chose to run again, could be recalled and elected at the same time.
That isn’t likely to happen, because it wouldn’t make much sense, but stranger things have happened.
Because the threshold was so low and there was plenty of time, we don’t have reason to believe that the recall proponents didn’t get the signatures needed. There is also reason enough to believe that someone may challenge the recall election in the court system, like they have in Norman, and other places.
A lot of things are still in limbo, but one thing we’re certain of is that if we don’t see people coming out of the woodwork to file for these openings, whether with the city seat or school board, we will know they weren’t as concerned about local government as they would like us to believe.
Complaining is easy, governing not so much.
