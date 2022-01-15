Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) and Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) are considering legislation this session we would like them to reconsider.
Dugger introduced a pair of bills, SB1256 and SB1272, relating to the Oklahoma Records Act. One involves increasing the cost for records and limiting who can request them and creating new fees. The other adds increased confidentiality to law enforcement records.
Neither bill benefits the public at large nor increases accountability in government.
The Senator probably should have asked a journalist before introducing bills that alter the Open Records Act.
Had he asked us, we would have told him what we often tell our readers. Which is: Those records already belong to the public, Senator. Those are already your records and our records. Tax dollars pay for the storage, they pay for the labor, they pay for printers, they pay for the toner, they pay for the paper they are printed on, the computers where they are stored – they pay for entire agencies.
Those agencies and the people who work there are storing them but they are records that are owned by the public.
Ranson told the League of Women Voters on Thursday that she was working with the City of Stillwater on shifting publication of newspaper legals. We hope she doesn’t mean shifting away from newspapers. Ranson said because many newspapers don’t print daily, it becomes an issue of transparency, but it sounds more like municipalities looking for ways to save money. That wouldn’t only be costly to newspapers, it would hinder people who don’t have internet access. Removing legals from newspapers is not modernization and is more harmful than most people think.
So, we would like our reps to reconsider these bills. Not to tweak or rework, but to consider scrapping them altogether.
