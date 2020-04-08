If you still have your job, you’re probably happy to have it.
You know it could be worse. Maybe a bit nervous going to work everyday, but glad to have the work. We know we’re all counting our blessings in one form or another.
How about having a job, but have the entire nature of it change? That’s happening to a few folks, people who are turning their machines over to making personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, maybe even ventilators. A lot of brilliant minds have become focused on the task, determined to help the cause of prolonging life or preventing death. For that, we thank them.
It’s also why we give special kudos to Oklahoma State University. Yes, they’re right. Yes, we’ve done that before, but the university, its administrators, educators, staff and students are doing some really incredible things right now.
The high-brows might say it’s part of the land grant mission. Yes, the effort may be steeped in history, but it’s also something brilliantly new. Entire departments have switched gears, from engineers looking to create more PPE with 3D printers, to researches trying to track the spread of the disease, to laboratories helping create testing kits and then processing those tests. So many more departments and students have zeroed in on this pandemic.
OSU has simply been incredible in its response, and we can’t thank them all enough. We’re defined by how we perform under pressure, in a crisis, not when things are comfortable. Some day, when we’re clear of this, a lot of people are going to rightfully look back on the university’s effort with awe. As they should.
Thank you, OSU.
