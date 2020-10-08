A lot going on, so maybe just some quick hits.
• First of all, congratulations, really, to the City of Stillwater for being the new home of the Public Health Lab, and apparently the forthcoming Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence.
Thank you to Gov. Stitt, state health officials and everyone who was part of the decision.
It’s a big deal for Stillwater and Payne County.
We do have one question, and that’s if this thing takes two years to build, will there still need to be something named the Oklahoma “Pandemic” Center?
If the answer is yes, then, hey, there’s always room for innovation, and if Stillwater can be the place where the next pandemic is presented, then that’s pretty cool.
• We feel all right about OSU’s decision to extend the winter break and cancel Spring Break. That may not be much fun for the students, but some of that fun led to Payne County being one of the hottest spots in the country for COVID-19. Doubt anyone could deny that.
• President Donald Trump says he feels great and we believe him. The subsequent care and performance following Trump’s diagnosis pretty much went as if it was drawn up in a playbook, so we doubt people were actually surprised.
The details were always going to be a mix of positivity and reality and the president was going to project strength no matter the cost.
It’s OK for him to say he feels great, even though he has access to care and monitoring the likes most of us will never see, but if the plan is to go back to pretending like it’s no big deal for the rest of us, we don’t see that being a strong campaign move.
Fear, no. Caution, always.
