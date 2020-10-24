We are generally in favor of criminal justice reform and have written in support of prior state questions that addressed the topic.
Oklahoma is the No. 3 jailer per capita nationally, and the No. 1 jailer of women in the entire world.
It is not reasonable to presume our citizens are somehow more prone to lives of crime than Texans or Arkansans. Our sentencing system is unnecessarily more strident than those of our neighbors and results in higher incarceration rates and longer sentences.
SQ 805 would stop the practice of “enhancing” sentences for repeat non-violent offenders. So, what does this mean? Every crime has a sentencing range. Let’s say a particular crime has a sentencing range of 2-10 years. A first offender might receive a 2-year sentence; maybe a second offender would get 5 years; a third offender might get the full 10 years. If SQ 805 is approved, this structure would remain in place.
Under current law, prosecutors may request enhanced sentencing that would extend sentences for years, decades or even the rest of an offender’s life. SQ 805 would stop this practice for non-violent offenders. Judges and juries would still have the range of sentences provided by statute, but would no longer be able to hand down enhanced sentences.
This is a change we could support. However, if SQ 805 is approved, there is one sentence that would be added to the state constitution that is a deal breaker. It reads, ““Violent felony” shall be defined as any felony offense specified in Section 571 of Title 57 of the Oklahoma Statutes as of Jan. 1, 2020.”
Using the constitution to permanently lock the list of violent felonies prevents the legislature from making appropriate changes to the list. And, in fact, the Legislature responded to public input during the last session by adding domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon to the list of violent felonies.
These changes will go into effect Nov. 1.
If SQ 805 passes, all of these crimes will revert back to non-violent felony status, because they were added after Jan. 1. The only way to add them back would be to amend the constitution. This is both shortsighted and unacceptable.
Bring back SQ 805 without that sentence and we would be on board.
Or, perhaps, the Legislature could do its job and create more meaningful criminal justice reform.
In the meantime, the editorial board recommends a “No” vote on SQ 805.
