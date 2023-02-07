Gov. Kevin Stitt, as he did in Monday’s State of the State address, will happily take credit for Oklahoma being flush with cash.
His administration and the legacy legislators should get a bit of credit based on being fiscally conservative. That much is true.
On the other hand, the state’s budget surplus may not be so much savings as it is the underfunding of much-needed programs – that and the higher taxes on oil revenues that have been in place since oil prices have rebounded.
Revenue outpacing spending typically creates a surplus.
Stitt would like to turn the savings into tax cuts and increasing the education budget. On the surface, it sounds kind of nice. But, we also have to ask what else might need a bit more funding.
As we have mentioned – more than a few times before – the state still owes a lot of money to counties for drug rehabilitation and mental health resources related to State Question 781, that was passed by ballot initiative in 2016. State lawmakers, by law, are supposed to be taking savings from criminal justice reform measures and funding county programs. Can you really argue that the savings should go to tax cuts before things that are legally required to be funded?
The governor’s plan in his proposed executive budget adds about $400 million to the education budget – with about $130 million tabbed for education savings accounts – but those are still taxpayer dollars, meaning a lot of public funds going into private schools.
It would be nice to see the focus go to pumping more of that money into public schools, the ones that can’t refuse a child based on disability or who their parents are or how bad they are at basketball.
It would be good if the money wasn’t eventually going to be funneled to a for-profit lobbyist.
It would be great if the focus was on hiring and retention of dedicated teachers and staff.
We expect our local legislators to help draw up a budget that works for everyone.
